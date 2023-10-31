November arrives with deep fall chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of October is at its end, and it has certainly lived up to it’s loft reputation. Weather-wise conditions have been warm and sunny on many days with a limited amount of rain. Only 2 inches of rain fell which is roughly 66% of normal. While the leaves have been the most beautiful in several years (IMO). Now that they are browning and coming down, we must respect the new month for its forest fire reputation.

Tonight, a brisk northwest breeze will chill temperatures thru the 40s during to the 30s after trick or treat festivities. Later tonight a passing sprinkle or snow flurry can pass harmlessly. Lows by dawn will settle below freezing with 20s common in Ohio.

Wednesday will feature a distinct early winter chill with passing clouds and a brisk breeze holding highs to the mid-40s. Then Wednesday night will be the coldest since March as lows dip into the mid 20s.

Thursday will see the start of a string of wall to wall sun days. Highs in the 50s with lows near freezing one last time.

Friday thru Sunday looks warm by day and chilly by night with highs in the 60s for Civil War Days in Guyandotte while lows settle back into the 40s (upper 30s Saturday morning.)

Next chance of rain comes by Monday night and Tuesday.

