Ohio Issue 1: abortion and other reproductive decisions

OHIO (WSAZ) - On Nov. 7, voters will be deciding the fate of Issue 1 in Ohio.

The proposed constitutional amendment deals with abortion and other reproductive decisions.

Currently, in the Buckeye State you can have an abortion up to 21 weeks and six days of pregnancy.

If Issue 1 passes, that abortion deadline could change and here’s how:

- Issue 1 would allow abortion up until the point a doctor determines the baby could likely survive outside the uterus.

- It would also allow abortion if the doctor determines it necessary to protect the mother’s life or health.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok sat down with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to get his feelings about Issue 1.

“If Issue 1 passes, the debate on abortion pretty much ends and this is enshrined in our constitution, which means that the Legislature can’t tinker with it, it’s there and it makes this wide open hole and makes Ohio on the par with California, for example, of having the most liberal, most open abortion laws in the country,” DeWine said.

Mehek Cooke is also against the issue. She’s a spokeswoman for Protect Women Ohio and she says the language of the amendment draws concern that an abortion could happen at any time during a pregnancy.

“Right now, it states that after fetal viability the state can prohibit an abortion and then if you read the amendment closely it says unless the doctor or the individual performing the abortion determines it in the patient’s best health reasons. And when you look at health reasons, health can mean anything. Health can mean mental health, social health, financial health. So, what you’re really doing is you’re leaving the final say up to the individual and the abortionist -- the person performing the abortion, so this would actually allow full term abortions,” Cooke said.

Bill Roddick, who is a medical director for Your Choice Healthcare in Columbus, Ohio supports Issue 1 and says if Issue 1 passes, doctors will have heavy oversight.

“There would be a lot of people paying very close attention to anybody who is receiving abortion care after what they consider the point of viability. We’re not operating in the vacuum, where it’s just like if we decide that’s what we’re going to do, we do it and no one else can say anything. As it is, we have heavy oversight,” Roddick said.

“It’s not what will happen, you’re going to have the person that does the abortion who’s doing abortions every day… They’re going to be the ones who decide whether this involves the health of the mother, there’s going to be no one overseeing that person, no ones going to check on that person, no one is going to come in and question that,” DeWine said.

Some opposers also say passage of the amendment creates major concerns about parental consent.

“We need parental consent. If you look at the ballot language, it doesn’t have the word women. It says any individual can make a decision,” Mehek said.

“A very good argument can be made in court that this very broad constitutional amendment, which gives an individual these basic rights that anything that interfered with that, in fact they say nothing can interfere -- nobody could interfere with that decision, you certainly could argue, I think, very persuasively that a parental consent would be interference with that decision,” DeWine said. “If the authors of this wanted to make it clear, they could’ve just said that it does not apply to a minor, they didn’t do that at all and they used the term ‘individual’ which is a very specific term.”

Some supporters of the measure disagree.

“I don’t envision our parental consent laws will change at all,” Roddick said. “We have not made any sort of anticipated adjustments to our practice style to assume that all of a sudden minors will be able to obtain an abortion without any consent.”

Issue 1 will be on Ohioans’ ballots Tuesday, Nov. 7. Here is a link to the ballot if you would like to read the amendment as it appears.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.