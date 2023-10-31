Pair arrested for alleged human trafficking

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pair was arrested after allegedly targeting homeless women for purposes of sexual servitude, according to Mason County court records.

Timothy Lee Pearson, 56, of Gallipolis Ferry, and his live-in girlfriend Kimberly Danielle Meadows both face human trafficking and sex servitude charges. Both were arrested late last week.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, the incidents allegedly happened between June and July of this year.

West Virginia State Police troopers said Pearson “preys on vulnerable, drug addicted, homeless women,” according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers say the pair groomed women and threatened them with homelessness if they didn’t perform sexual acts. Investigators say the suspects would lock the women up and take away any form of outside communication.

