Prosecutor’s investigation finds deputies’ actions ‘justified’ in officer-involved shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just a month after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Cross Lanes ended with a wanted man dead, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office shared Monday they concluded the deputies involved were “justified” in the actions taken in the deadly shooting of Brian Spencer.

Assistant Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak said Spencer was wanted for violating home confinement in connection with a drug incident in Logan County.

Rusnak said the chain of events on Sept. 23 started with a call to Kanawha County 911 by a person related to Spencer who told dispatchers Spencer had stolen their car, their firearm and that Spencer had a history of violence.

Officials said the caller alerted dispatchers about Spencer’s location.

“The caller advised that the suspect was located, hiding in a room, room 314 of the Roadway Inn in Cross Lanes,” Rusnak said at a news conference Monday.

“During the investigation, law enforcement officers learned that the suspect had stated that he was not going back to prison, that he was going out with a bang, and that he wanted death by cop and planned to take as many officers with him as he could.”

Rusnak said deputies were in the area of the hotel for about an hour before spotting Spencer coming out of the building and getting into his vehicle. Officials said deputies then attempted to make a traffic stop on Spencer but when the deputies turned on their blue lights, Spencer started shooting at deputies who then fired back.

Rusnak said deputies then tried to give Spencer aid, but he died at the scene.

“Our office has conducted a thorough review of this incident. We’ve reviewed the case file looking at all of the evidence, as well as the photographs, the video evidence the statements of all individuals involved, as well as what we observed on scene the night of the incident,” Rusnak said. “In conclusion, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office does conclude that the officers were justified in their actions, and did what was necessary to protect their lives and the lives of innocent bystanders. It’s a miracle that no one was hurt. Besides the suspect in this incident, the officers were very fortunate. Thankfully, their experience and their training paid off that day..”

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said all the deputies returned to work following a brief administrative leave. Rutherford said each officer met with a psychologist.

Kanawha County law enforcement said Spencer had a criminal history.

In November 2015, Spencer pleaded guilty to counts of attempted murder when he drove full speed into a Kanawha County deputy’s cruiser.

