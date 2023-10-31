Trick-or-Treat safety tips

Trick-or-Treat safety tips
Trick-or-Treat safety tips(WVVA)
By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering Halloween safety tips to “scare” away poison and keep families safe.

Tips include:

  • Put reflective tape or stickers on costumes to be more visible to passing cars
  • Do not eat candy while Trick-or-Treating, wait until after, so the candy can be inspected, ensuring it is securely wrapped
  • Throw away all candy with wrappers that are faded, torn or unwrapped
  • Trick-or-Treat in groups
  • Do not eat homemade treats from strangers
  • Only paint faces with paint labeled as being non-toxic and for use on face
  • Do not allow children to put glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces in their mouth
  • Store Halloween candy away from all medicines, as medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area
  • Keep candy away from pets

Poison centers in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio provide emergency information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information with poison concerns, everyone can contact 1-800-222-1222. You can click here to find a poison control center near you.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said it happened at the Dunbar - South Charleston bridge at the 53 milemarker.
Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64
Troopers say Rowe walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center
Troopers searching for escaped inmate
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A pair was arrested for alleged human trafficking in Mason County, West Virginia.
Pair arrested for alleged human trafficking
Distillery to produce bourbon in underground mine
Distillery to produce bourbon in underground mine

Latest News

A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Body found in Kanawha County
Miranda Jones
Woman charged with strangling two children
Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction.
3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Blevins Pro Wash offers help hanging Christmas lights
Blevins Pro Wash offers help hanging Christmas lights