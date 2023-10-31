Trick-or-Treat safety tips
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering Halloween safety tips to “scare” away poison and keep families safe.
Tips include:
- Put reflective tape or stickers on costumes to be more visible to passing cars
- Do not eat candy while Trick-or-Treating, wait until after, so the candy can be inspected, ensuring it is securely wrapped
- Throw away all candy with wrappers that are faded, torn or unwrapped
- Trick-or-Treat in groups
- Do not eat homemade treats from strangers
- Only paint faces with paint labeled as being non-toxic and for use on face
- Do not allow children to put glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces in their mouth
- Store Halloween candy away from all medicines, as medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area
- Keep candy away from pets
Poison centers in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio provide emergency information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information with poison concerns, everyone can contact 1-800-222-1222. You can click here to find a poison control center near you.
