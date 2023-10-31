Woman charged with strangling two children

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Mason County woman is charged with strangling two young children, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court.

Miranda Jones, 23, from New Haven, is charged with two counts of child neglect resulting in serious injury and two counts of strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police received a case referral from CPS in Meigs County, Ohio in August. The alleged incident happened in July in Mason County, but was reported in nearby Meigs County.

The CPS report said two children reported neck injuries and told investigators that Jones had “a rope wrapped around my neck, then I don’t know what happened.”

The report indicated the children lost consciousness during the incident.

As part of the investigation, the trooper observed photographs showing ligature marks around the children’s necks.

Jones was arrested in Mason County and is the Western Regional Jail.

