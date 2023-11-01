Big 12 announces future conference football games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the Big 12 conference spanning three time zones, the conference announced Wednesday a 16-team, four-year schedule that goes from 2024-27. The league said the model was developed with a priority on geography, historic matchups and rivalries as well as competitive balance.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

The Big 12 will compete as a 16-team conference for the first time in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will become members in the summer of 2024 joining Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Here is the WVU Big 12 Schedule during those four seasons with dates and times to be determined later.

2024

Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF

Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

2025

Home: Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

Road: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF

2026

Home: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

Road: Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

2027

Home: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF

Road: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

