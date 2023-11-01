Car hits house in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash sent a car into a house.

Huntington Police officers and the Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene.

It happened at a home near 5th Street and 6th Avenue in Huntington around 3 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash. One of the cars left the road and crashed into the front porch, according to officers on scene.

Officers said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

