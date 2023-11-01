Dry conditions increasing brush fire risk

Dry conditions increasing brush fire risk(Wikipedia)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Zach Bess with the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department said with the drop in temperatures comes more dry conditions and an increased risk of brush fires.

“Last week, we had an individual burning some brush, trying to burn a ditch line out. It was going very well for him, He got down to some dry brush. It was sort of a thicket; the fire got into it started up a hill and that was game over for him, and it got to the point where he couldn’t handle it, and the fire department had to come out and extinguish it,” Bess said.

He added, “Shrubs, leaves any kind of dead brush is extremely dry, and a lot of time if it gets in something super thick like any sort of dead pine, it’s going to take off like you’re dumping gasoline on it.”

Bess said it does not take much for a controlled burn to get out of control, so it is essential to have a plan.

“You want to make sure you’re not burning close to any structures, outbuilding things like that,” he said. “Keeping a water source nearby, having some sort of rake or leaf blower if the fire starts to grow ... you can go outside of it and create a fire line and that’ll keep the fire from spreading. It’ll have nothing to burn.”

Outdoor burning during West Virginia’s fall fire season runs from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The hours for Ohio and Kentucky are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

