Hard freeze set to end growing season

Coldest air since March by dawn
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first decent snow of the season graced the West Virginia ski lodges on Wednesday morning as snow showers peppered down on the wings of a moist northwest wind. Weather cameras from Wisp, Canaan Valley, Snowshoe and Winterplace sported a coating of snow from first light of day into the afternoon. Locally a few scattered snow flakes did fall as temperatures dipped into the low 30s for the morning school bell.

The forecast tonight calls for clear skies and light winds to conspire for a very cold night. The heavy frost and lows in the 20-25 degree range will end the growing season. Thursday looks to feature wall to wall sun. Afternoon highs will respond to Ol Sol and a wind shift to the south by jumping into the 50s.

Friday thru Sunday will feature lots of sunshine as highs aim for the 60s for Civil War Days in Guyandotte. The Marshall Marathon will start with an ideal temperature near 42. Monday will turn partly cloudy and hazy with highs in the 60s again.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Monday night and last into Tuesday with the early call for a measured accumulation of .25″-.5″. But until we get rain keep in mind this is the heart of the fall forest fire season.

