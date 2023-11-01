Law enforcement boosts patrols on Halloween night

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spooky characters, superheroes and super regal trick-or-treaters packed the town of Belle on Halloween night.

“It’s just where they’ve always come. Me and my husband, we’ve been coming here since we were kids,” Misty Morris, a mom of two trick-or-treaters, said. “Now we just bring our kids here.”

Keeping the costumed kids safe long past the trick-or-treat hours are the patrols of law enforcement agencies across Kanawha County, hoping to prevent ghoulish behavior.

“Some of the things we tend to see on Halloween is just vandalism --a lot of people set fires and criminal mischief type things,” Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joshua Lester said. “This is something we don’t tolerate any year, and if we catch you doing it, there will be consequences to pay.”

Sarah Ellison, who lives in Belle and took many members of her family trick-or-treating out Tuesday, said she feels Belle is a safe place to take the family.

“We’re with a slew of the family. We like trick-or-treating here because there’s lots of houses,” she said. “It’s laidback and easy, and it’s in our backyard.”

Lester said with the boost in patrols on the streets in recent years, there has been a positive change during Halloween.

“These patrols have really helped over the years. We’ve seen a huge decline in criminal mischief and things going on and the safety’s been increased,” he said. “We’ve seen fewer and fewer incidents, and that’s how we know what’s working and why we continue to do this every year, and that’s why we keep up with what’s working.”

