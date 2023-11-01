Man arrested for arson after fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following an arson on Oct. 26, 2023, according to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals.
Nicolas Gerard Cuisset, 39, has been charged with Arson - 3rd. Degree.
These charges stem from fire damage that occurred at 1205 Washington St. West in Charleston.
Cuisset is being held at the South-Central Regional Jail with a $10,000 bond.
