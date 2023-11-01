MU soccer wins Sun Belt soccer title

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a 2-0 shutout of South Carolina, the Marshall men’s soccer team won the Sun Belt regular season soccer title. They got some help from James Madison who beat UCF Tuesday night knocking the Golden Knights to the second spot in the standings.

The Herd scored in the second half off a free kick by Alexander Stjernegaard and tacked on a second goal later by Alvaro Garcia-Pascual. Marshall goalie Gabriel Perrotta came away with another clean sheet as Marshall locked up the number one seed in the upcoming Sun Belt soccer tournament. They’ll play Old Dominion Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. from Hoops Family Field.

Here are the highlights and post-match reaction from the Herd.

