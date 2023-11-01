One confirmed dead following building collapse in Martin County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One is confirmed dead following a building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that trapped two workers Tuesday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency as crews continued to search for the trapped workers.

Gov. Beshear announced the State of Emergency on social media.

“I have signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant. Two workers are trapped inside and a number of teams are working to rescue these individuals. The Order mobilizes state resources to help.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter Wednesday
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation plant.(Ben Wheeler)

The collapse at the idled coal production plant was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Just more than 15 minutes later, first responders arrived to find a more than 10-story coal preparation plant had collapsed while the men were working inside to prepare the structure for demolition.

Sheriff Kirk explained that the coal preparation plant had been idle for some time. He said the two workers were salvaging the plant, taking some machinery out of it when it collapsed.

The sheriff said, to the best of investigators’ knowledge, the workers were on the bottom floor when the collapse happened. The building essentially toppled all around the two workers.

Around 11 p.m., at least four firefighters were inside the building and maintained contact with the one trapped worker.

The Martin County Sheriff confirmed the worker crews made contact with is the one that passed away Wednesday morning. That rescue mission has now turned into a recovery mission, officials say.

No word if any contact has been made with the second worker trapped under the collapsed building.

Family of the deceased worker have been notified, but officials have not released a name.

Crews from a number of agencies are on the scene, including Pikeville, Ashland, Warfield, Inez, Martin, and Prestonsburg.Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

