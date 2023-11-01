The Sun Belt soccer tournament starts Sunday

(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a frenetic Tuesday night in the Sun Belt as the top two teams were playing for home field advantage in the conference tournament. It was all decided by 9:30 p.m. when Marshall beat South Carolina and James Madison upset UCF which gave the Herd the number one seed. The Golden Knights are the second seed and both schools host the first two rounds of the Sun Belt soccer tournament. West Virginia is the third seed and Kentucky locked up the four seed. Here are the matchups for the upcoming tournament.

Sunday November 5th -- Huntington, WV

3 p.m.

#1 Marshall vs. #8 Old Dominion

5 p.m.

#4 James Madison vs. #5 Kentucky

The winners will play in a semi-final game in Huntington on Wednesday November 8th at 7 p.m.

Sunday November 5th -- Orlando, Fl

3 p.m.

#3 West Virginia vs. #4 Georgia State

5 p.m.

#2 UCF vs. #7 South Carolina

The winners will play in a semi-final game in Orlando on Wednesday November 8th at 7 p.m.

The Sun Belt soccer championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m. and will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
Building collapse traps two workers; Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency
A pair was arrested for alleged human trafficking in Mason County, West Virginia.
Pair arrested for alleged human trafficking
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County
A 24-year-old man from Mingo County has been charged in a deadly child neglect case.
Man charged in deadly child neglect case

Latest News

Marshall beats South Carolina 2-0 Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field
MU soccer wins Sun Belt soccer title
Herd wins Sun Belt soccer title
Herd jumps to 4th in college soccer rankings
WVSSAC
Here are the Week 10 WVSSAC rankings