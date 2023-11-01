The Sun Belt soccer tournament starts Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a frenetic Tuesday night in the Sun Belt as the top two teams were playing for home field advantage in the conference tournament. It was all decided by 9:30 p.m. when Marshall beat South Carolina and James Madison upset UCF which gave the Herd the number one seed. The Golden Knights are the second seed and both schools host the first two rounds of the Sun Belt soccer tournament. West Virginia is the third seed and Kentucky locked up the four seed. Here are the matchups for the upcoming tournament.

Sunday November 5th -- Huntington, WV

3 p.m.

#1 Marshall vs. #8 Old Dominion

5 p.m.

#4 James Madison vs. #5 Kentucky

The winners will play in a semi-final game in Huntington on Wednesday November 8th at 7 p.m.

Sunday November 5th -- Orlando, Fl

3 p.m.

#3 West Virginia vs. #4 Georgia State

5 p.m.

#2 UCF vs. #7 South Carolina

The winners will play in a semi-final game in Orlando on Wednesday November 8th at 7 p.m.

The Sun Belt soccer championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m. and will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.

