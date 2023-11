CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train struck an unoccupied SUV Wednesday evening on Charleston’s West Side, according to police at the scene.

Officers said no one was injured.

The incident happened before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Washington Street West.

Police said the SUV was left too close to the tracks.

No other details were unavailable.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.