Turkey prices down ahead of Thanksgiving

FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.
FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a bit of good news for your skyrocketing grocery bill - the price of turkeys is way down.

According to Well Fargo’s Thanksgiving Food Report, 10 to 15-pound turkeys are down 29% from last year. Now, that is the wholesale price, but it has still resulted in a 13% drop at grocery stores.

You can thank good old supply and demand for the price break. Farmers raised more birds this year to meet Thanksgiving demand.

Also, the price of refrigerated trucking used to transport turkeys is down.

Even better yet, the price of turkeys tends to fall further in November when supply is flooded so you might end up paying even less for your holiday centerpiece this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
Building collapse traps two workers; Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency
A pair was arrested for alleged human trafficking in Mason County, West Virginia.
Pair arrested for alleged human trafficking
Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
A 24-year-old man from Mingo County has been charged in a deadly child neglect case.
Man charged in deadly child neglect case

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New...
Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hike
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
Officials provide an update on Oct. 1, 2023 following a deadly building collapse in Martin...
“We haven’t given up hope” | Officials provide details following deadly building collapse
Donald Trump Jr. waits to testify in New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in New...
Donald Trump Jr. takes witness stand in New York trial of fraud suit against his father