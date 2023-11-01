Two people trapped following building collapse

.
.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Martin County confirmed two men are trapped following a building collapse near the middle fork of Wolf Creek.

Officials said the incident happened at a coal mine that is no longer in operation.

First responders from Martin County, Pike County, Prestonsburg and more are on the scene.

Officials said a 12-story building collapsed, but no other information was released regarding the type of building.

Officials added they made contact with one of the men inside the collapsed building but have not made contact with the second man.

We will update this story when more information is available.

