Two taken to hospital after fire; man arrested for arson

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following an arson on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals.

Preston Redell Rowe-Johnson, 35, has been charged with arson and arson causing bodily injury.

These charges stem from a fire at 1219 Washington St. East in Charleston, where two people were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Rowe-Johnson is being held at the South-Central Regional Jail with a $15,000 bond.

