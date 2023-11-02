Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall

By Sarah Sager
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dave & Busters, a gaming, food, and entertainment space, is coming to the Huntington Mall.

Dave & Busters is set to open in the Summer of 2024.

It will be the first Dave & Busters in the State of West Virginia.

When it opens, Dave & Busters will bring over 25,000 square feet of gaming, food, and entertainment space near the center of the mall, with an entrance near the children’s play area, according to a news release.

