Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dave & Busters, a gaming, food, and entertainment space, is coming to the Huntington Mall.
Dave & Busters is set to open in the Summer of 2024.
It will be the first Dave & Busters in the State of West Virginia.
When it opens, Dave & Busters will bring over 25,000 square feet of gaming, food, and entertainment space near the center of the mall, with an entrance near the children’s play area, according to a news release.
