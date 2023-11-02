Designers 3D scanning Mothman statue for miniature replicas

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Looking out at the Mothman statue watching over Point Pleasant fills Kelly Miller with a sense of pride.

“My father made the statue, I’m really proud of it,” Miller said. “I know what he went through to make it ... real proud of his artistic talent.”

It’s his legacy that’s motivated her to team up with design engineers from Marshall University’s Advanced Manufacturing Center to create exact miniature replicas of the statue.

The team started the data collection process with a 3D scan of the statue in Point Pleasant on Thursday.

“It takes anywhere from about a week to two weeks to be able to process all that data. It’s a lot of, it’s a lot of data files and a lot of memory to process, so it takes a little bit of time also, we got to spend some time to make sure all the details on the model are exactly correct,” Morgan Smith, a design engineer explained.

“It’ll probably take about 15 hours each to 3D print, a Mothman statue. We have to we have to scale that right; we have to get the volume.”

While the Mothman scan is a change of pace for the designers, Smith said they are up for the challenge.

“We work on all kinds of different projects, from DOD projects with the military to helping someone make some supplies for a small bakery,” Smith said. “Whenever we get to come down and do a fun project like this, where we, you know, it’s artsier, it’s a lot of fun to come down and be able to capture the scan data of something was so much history here and West Virginia.”

Miller said she is aware of what Mothman means to Point Pleasant and she said she is eager for people to take an important tenant of the community home.

“I’m extremely impressed with what they’re doing how it’s done getting to watch them with the computer. I mean, it is exact, there’s nothing missing in it, it captures every detail.,” she said. “People look at it as something different I look at it as I am, my dad made it so I know what’s solid in it and I’m proud of it.”

Miller’s planning on opening a storefront for her business Mothman Statue by Bob Roach on Main Street in Point Pleasant to sell the statues and other Mothman products.

It will take some time before the statues are ready for sale to order one contact Miller by email here.

