‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

