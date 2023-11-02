Herd heading to regular season with exhibition win

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next one is for real as Marshall won their second exhibition basketball game of the season Wednesday night. The Herd beat Lees-McRae 103-85 and were led in scoring by Wyatt Fricks who had 22 points with Kevon Voyles adding 21. After trailing 52-51 early in the second half, Marshall rolled off 52 points to pull away from the Bobcats. Kamdyn Curfman also scored in double figures with Marshall knocking down 11 three pointers.

Marshall’s next game is the regular season opener when they host Queens University on Monday night. Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from Wyatt Fricks and Cam Crawford.

