Mountain Mission Christmas Store opening its doors Thursday

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a day staff at Mountain Mission said people start lining up at their door hours before they open -- the start of their annual Christmas Store Sale.

While it involves three days of deals for anything Christmas-related, it’s about much more than finding the perfect tree or ornament.

“For 97 years, we’ve been doing the Christmas basket program here at Mountain Mission,” Office Manager Chris Akers said. “I mean, it’s all local. We help local families here at home, so this sale is huge in funding that.”

Akers said every item at the store is a donation from the community.

He said thanks in part to the Christmas sale, they supplied nearly 1,000 families in the Greater Kanawha Valley with a whole turkey and all the trimmings.

That includes potatoes, rolls, mac and cheese, and more.

This shows you how much people care about helping their neighbor in need and everyone knows when they donate Christmas items, what we do with it,” he said. “It’s a good way to save some money but at the same time, you’re helping hungry families at Christmas. That’s just a win-win for everybody.”

The store is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with the doors opening at 8 a.m.

