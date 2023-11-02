New Jackson County animal shelter opening its doors

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After almost 10 years, the new and improved Jackson County animal shelter opened its doors for everyone to enjoy, and the people involved could not be more excited.

With the cut of a ribbon, hopes almost a decade in the making finally became a reality as the new animal shelter officially opened Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a dream come true. We didn’t think it was ever going to happen,” Jackson County’s Humane Officer Teresa Hager said.

Hager said the old building was old and in much need of an upgrade.

“Compared to what we had down there, everything was rusted, its just unreal. we have stuff that’ll last for ever and ever,” she said.

Jackson County Commissioner Dick Waybright said the new air-conditioned facility features a meet-and-greet room, indoor and outdoor kennels, separate rooms for animals, veterinarians, and so much more for people to use.

“It’s a difference of night and day down there. You felt like you’d be walking in a dungeon, and up here your walking into a nice sunshine area,” Waybright said. “The rooms are all separated. The animals are all separated nice, and we have spatial rooms for ones that are sick, so it’s just an excellent place to take them into.”

It all represents state-of-the art features Selma Humphreys said is a welcome change for the animals.

“This is so modern so nice. its got a room where if you choose an animal you can go in the room, play with the animal, place with the animal,” she said.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal or even volunteering their time can stop by in person or visit their website for more information.

