Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

Officials release names of men involved in building collapse(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials have released the names of two men involved in a deadly building collapse in rural Martin County.

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said the man who died is Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels. The man who remains missing is Alvin Nees. Both men, from Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of demolition of the building.

Daniels’ body has not been recovered yet. Family members of the victims have been permitted to visit the site of the collapse.

The building collapse was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at an idled coal processing plant near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road. It involved an 11-story building.

Jeremy Slinker with Kentucky Emergency Management said the ongoing mission will utilize more machinery that has been ordered to the site.

He and other officials said experts have been called in to assess the safety of the rescue operation. Workers have been required to wear masks and respirators, depending on how far they are from the collapse.

They have talked about spraying water mist to reduce dust from the removal of rubble. While they have not found any sign of asbestos, they are taking precautions.

Another news conference is set for 11 a.m. Friday. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

For previous coverage:

Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase

