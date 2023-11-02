Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – An ongoing rescue operation following the collapse of a building at an idled coal production plant in Martin County, Kentucky is entering a new phase, officials announced on Thursday.

The next phase of the rescue operation includes a search using heavy equipment that officials say began to arrive at the site of the collapse last night, Nov. 1.

The collapse at an 11-story tall coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

On Tuesday evening, emergency officials received word that two workers who were in the process of preparing the building for demolition were trapped, surrounded by concrete and steel following the collapse.

First responders were able to make contact with one of the trapped workers late Tuesday evening, but confirmed that individual’s death early Wednesday morning. A recovery mission is still ongoing to retrieve that worker’s body from the collapse site.

As for the second worker believed to be trapped, Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty says first responders have not “given up hope.”

“There’s not a lot of news to report since last night. Crews have continued to search throughout the night, going under the rubble,” said Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty on Thursday during a press conference. “We were not able to locate the second worker at this point, but we haven’t given up hope. It remains a rescue operation.”

Officials say the heavy machinery that was brought to the site will help to remove layers of rubble and debris.

“We are going to attack it from several different areas. It’s a very slow process, but it is a process that has to take place in order to get down into the building.”

“We’ve got things that can cut, we’ve got things that can pull, and we’ve got things that can move heavy debris out of the way.”

