Salvation Army bell ringers needed for red kettle season

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hearing those silver bells ringing outside of businesses is a sure sign that Christmas is right around the corner. The Salvation Army is in need of people to help ring those bells.

“The Salvation Army has an unwavering commitment to helping people in times of need, and the Red Kettle campaign is a critical source of funding that helps us meet that commitment,” Major Joe May, Charleston Area Commander said. “We need people to man the kettles.”

Funds raised during the Red Kettle Season help to support the year-round programming of The Salvation Army.

Beginning with the Christmas Angel Tree Program and extending through the following months to the Food Pantry, Basic Needs Assistance, Boys & Girls Clubs and other programs.

Over 5,000 people a year have received help with things like: food, utility assistance, warm shelter, and a safe place for kids between school and home.

The first day of the Red Kettle season is Friday, November 10th and will run through Saturday, December 23rd.

Those interested in applying for a Bell Ringer position can fill out an application at The Salvation Army Social Services offices at 301 Tennessee Avenue in Charleston; Monday through Thursday from 9:30-12:00 and 1:00-3:00. For question about the application, please call Cindy Jarrell at 304-343-4548 ext 50205.

The Salvation Army also welcomes Volunteers to help ring bells. If your family, co-workers or group of friends would be interesting in donating some time to help fill those red kettles you can call Erin Wetzel at 304-343-4548 ext 50206.

