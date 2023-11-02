Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah Heim during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BRANDT AP Baseball Writer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
Building collapse traps two workers; Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Body found in Ohio River
A body has been discovered on Rt. 60 near Pine Street in Shrewsbury, W.Va.
Troopers searching for vehicle of interest after man killed near road
A pair was arrested for alleged human trafficking in Mason County, West Virginia.
Pair arrested for alleged human trafficking
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County

Latest News

Marshall's next game is the regular season opener when they host Queens University.
Herd heading to regular season with exhibition win
Herd wins again
One confirmed dead after Martin County building collapse
One confirmed dead after Martin County building collapse
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County