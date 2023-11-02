U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to visit Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will make a stop in Huntington next week as it travels across West Virginia before making its way to Washington, D.C., for the holidays.

The tree’s visit to Huntington from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, will be at Highlawn Elementary School, 2613 Collis Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available at Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave.

Festivities will include greetings from Mayor Steve Williams, selfies with Marshall Thundering Herd mascot Marco, a hot chocolate station, Santa hat giveaway and music from the Thundertones.

“There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Huntington this year by receiving a visit from the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” Williams said. “We’re honored to be part of this gift from the Mountain State to the nation and the joy it will bring to our community this season.”

Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. This week, a 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce will be harvested in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia. It marks the first time since 1976 that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from the Mountain State.

The tree’s journey across West Virginia will include a series of outdoor community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17. It will be decorated with ornaments and tree skirts handmade from West Virginians and will be on display to the public through December.

