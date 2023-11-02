Water rescue along the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rescue crews were called to Harris Riverfront Park on Thursday after a man walking his dog near the amphitheater heard cries for help.

According to a news release from the City of Huntington, the man called Cabell County 911 around 9:13 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Chris Wilson, Lt. Alan Roby and Lt. Pat Stapleton immediately located a man, who was still in the Ohio River.

They pulled the man out of the water.

Officers say the man displayed signs of hypothermia, but was in stable condition when he was transported to the hospital.

