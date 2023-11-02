Water rescue along the Ohio River

Huntington officers reached in and pulled the man out of the Ohio River.
Huntington officers reached in and pulled the man out of the Ohio River.(HNN)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rescue crews were called to Harris Riverfront Park on Thursday after a man walking his dog near the amphitheater heard cries for help.

According to a news release from the City of Huntington, the man called Cabell County 911 around 9:13 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Chris Wilson, Lt. Alan Roby and Lt. Pat Stapleton immediately located a man, who was still in the Ohio River.

They pulled the man out of the water.

Officers say the man displayed signs of hypothermia, but was in stable condition when he was transported to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
Building collapse traps two workers; Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Body found in Ohio River
Early Wednesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency as crews continued to...
One confirmed dead following building collapse in Martin County
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
‘We haven’t given up hope’ | Officials provide details following deadly building collapse
Marshall beats South Carolina 2-0 Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field
MU soccer wins Sun Belt soccer title

Latest News

First responders on the scene of an accident on Thursday in Huntington.
Accident blocks portion of 3rd Avenue in Huntington
A new Dave & Buster’s location is coming to the Huntington Mall.
Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to visit Huntington
An ongoing rescue operation following the collapse of a building at an idled coal production...
Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase