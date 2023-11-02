Wayne County Artist Featured on Capitol Christmas Tree

By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.

The 2023 tree will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

A person from each county will decorate an ornament for the tree, which is in the shape of West Virginia.

This year, Brandon Clark’s artwork will represent Wayne County on the tree.

