Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first weekend of November is almost here and with events galore to enjoy, the weather is important to make sure those gatherings go off without a hitch. With a broad area of high pressure in control, the level of confidence is high in a mild by day, chilly by night and dry period through Monday. Even when showers threaten by Tuesday, it appears the better risk for meaningful rain will come next Thursday. That would be followed by a chilly Veterans Day weekend.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will promote another frosty cold night. Lows will dip to 25 rural hollows to 30 downtown. Friday another day of wall-to-wall sunshine will ensue. Thanks to a southerly wind flow, highs will make it back into the 60s. Friday night football will turn just chilly enough for a mix of cold pop and water and hot chocolate at band booster concession stands. Temperatures will drop into the 40s during the second half of games.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s for Civil War Days in Guyandotte, lows will dip into the 30s for registration for Saturday AM 5K runs and low 40s for Sunday’s start of the MU Marathon.

Monday looks to be the warmest of the next 7 as hazy sunshine propels highs to 70 or better. Then most of the rest of the week will see temperatures in the 60s by day. Tuesday and especially Thursday are candidates for much needed showers. Much-needed as in the quell the fire risk that is certain to unfold in the dry climate of fall.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.