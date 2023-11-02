Woman pleads guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New developments in a Kanawha County murder case came on Thursday as a woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

Cortini Ann Stovall, of Charleston, pleaded guilty on Thursday and told the judge she didn’t realize what happened on Sept. 9, 2022, until days later.

On Sept. 9, 2022, officials say Norman Sweeney, 49, was found shot and killed in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston.

Stovall and Tyran Boisa Gray, of Detroit, are accused in his death.

On Thursday, Stovall told the judge on Thursday that on the day of Sweeney’s death she picked Tyran Gray up at his home and took him to Wyoming Street.

Norman Sweeney lived on Wyoming Street, officials say.

Stovall said Gray got out of the car and shortly after she heard a gunshot.

Stovall told the judge she took Gray to another home on Sept. 9 and then was later paid $600 to take Gray to Detroit.

Gray has been indicted on first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment, and prohibited use of a firearm.

As part of the guilty plea, Cortini will offer testimony during Gray’s trial.

That trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE .

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.