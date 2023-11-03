Charleston firefighters arrest 2 on arson charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters arrested two men in connection with two different fires in Charleston.

Capt. David Hodges with the Charleston Fire Department said Preston Rowe-Johnson was arrested for first-degree arson causing injury Thursday. These charges stem from a fire that happened in the 1200 block of Washington Street East on Oct. 7.

“Washington was shut down for many hours. We had transported two people to an emergency room that firefighters were able to rescue from the building,” Hodges said.

A fire in the 1200 block of Washington Street West caused damage to a building on Oct. 26. Hodges said Nicholas Cuisset was arrested on third-degree arson charges in connection with that fire.

“We were aided by surveillance video by the business that was affected by this. We were able to put the person there and actually catch him in the act of doing it,” Hodges said. “There is many other investigations that are ongoing in the city with some recent fires. We are working them aggressively.”

In both cases, Hodges said surveillance video was key in their investigation.

A lot of that comes from folks having security cameras and just tracking. You may travel four-five blocks just continuing to follow someone to get a good face capture,” Hodges said.

Both Rowe-Johnson and Cuisset are in custody at South Central Regional Jail.

