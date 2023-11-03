City of Charleston shares findings from ‘Here to Serve’ meetings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the last two months, the city of Charleston has held five “Here to Serve” meetings to hear from neighbors about what can be improved around the city.

Now those comments will help shape the goals in their comprehensive plan.

The city’s Planning Director Dan Vriendt said the state of the city now was shaped in part by the city’s comprehensive plan created in 2013.

“It kind of sets out a roadmap of where you are today, and where you want to go 10, 20 years from now. The plan is really needs to be updated every 10 years,” he said.

In order to make adjustments and modernize the plan, the city held five “Here to Serve” meetings for neighbors to give feedback on the city’s current condition.

“In terms of neighborhoods, they would like the city to continue enforcing property maintenance codes and beautification efforts,” he said. “We heard a lot of people talking about like, the city’s converting over the streetlights in coordination with Appalachian Power, transferring those two LED lights that are more efficient and brighter so that really helps at night.”

The meetings held this fall are the first the city held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Vriendt said that has shaped a lot of the city’s needs.

“Interesting thing is looking back 10 years, you know, like Uber and Lyft, like, those weren’t even options that were around 10 years ago. So, you know, I think we have, you know, more multimodal transportation abilities,” he said. “Now, the other thing is 10 years ago, COVID wasn’t a thing and so that has changed how people live and work and, you know, we’re still a lot of people are working remotely, and how does that impact the downtown and what kind of changes have occurred as a result of that.”

Vreindt said what is helpful is hearing residents’ needs in line with the city’s current goals.

“I was very encouraged that the things that kind of rose to the top of people’s minds are things that the city has really been investing in and working hard on in the last three and a half, four years,” he said. “It was kind of an affirmation that, you know, we’re putting our efforts in the right place.”

The planning department will present the updated comprehensive plan at a public hearing next month in front of the Municipal Planning Commission.

