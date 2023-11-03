Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Search crews and emergency officials from across the State of Kentucky and beyond remain at the site of a deadly building collapse at a shuttered coal preparation plant in Martin County, Kentucky on Friday.

An 11-story tall coal sorting structure near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road tumbled to the ground on Tuesday, Oct. 31, surrounding two workers preparing the site for demolition under a mountain of steel and concrete.

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty identified the men as Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels and Alvin Nees.

Both men, from Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of the demolition of the building.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, officials confirmed the death of Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels.

Workers reported making contact with Daniels before his death, but still have not reached his location under the collapse debris.

The man who remains missing is Alvin Nees.

At a press conference Friday morning, officials said while several ‘hits’ had been made overnight, there were no new significant discoveries.

“I’ve talked with some of the subject matter experts down here and they said this is one of, if not the biggest structural collapse urban and rescue type event that Kentucky has seen,” said Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker. “They made a lot of progress, no success in the rescue or recovery, but made a lot of progress. They really focused on some areas that the K-9′s had indicated and hit on, giving them some areas of interest that they hadn’t been able to get into.”

