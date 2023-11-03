Fine November weekend ahead

Weather-wise and other-wise nice weekend ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the first weekend of November and weather-wise conditions will be ideal for outdoor fun. Even the morning chill for 5Ks and the MU Marathon will find a chilly but dry sky. The sky difference this weekend will go from blue to milky as high clouds try to hazy-up the heavens at times. Highs in the 60s will be cozy while overnight lows will trend up from recent sub-freezing mornings. Saturday 5Ks will start in the upper 30s while the MU Marathon will begin in the 40s. There will be a breeze for the Saturday 5Ks while calm weather will grace the marathon course.

Tonight, mainly clear skies with light winds will sponsor a quick temperature drop. A chilly feel will find temperatures in the 40s at high school football games. Lows by dawn will settle back to the mid-upper 30s. Saturday, Civil War Days in Guyandotte will feature a milky sunshine sky with highs in the md-60s. Then marathon Sunday will start near 43 before TEMPERATURES recover to 65 by afternoon.

Sunday is a big showplace for Huntington with the Marshall Marathon starting at dawn (after clocks are pushed back) then a big afternoon SUNBELT CONFERENCE Playoff soccer match (3PM Hoops Family Field). Weather looks to come in fine with sunshine of the hazy variety and highs well into the 60s.

Monday and Wednesday next week will see the temperature spike to near 70 with mainly dry skies (chance of a shower on Wednesday). Meanwhile Tuesday’s risk of a shower is real but it figures to be a light shower pattern at most.

Wednesday through Friday the risk for showers will be prominent! Highs 60s to low 70s.

