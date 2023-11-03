Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

(WSAZ) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is set to go on a tour.

The tour will kick off on Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

There are 14 festivals planned across the state, see below:

Saturday, Nov. 4 (Elkins)

6 - 8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center

Sunday, Nov. 5 (Summersville)

2 - 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Convention Center

Monday, Nov. 6 (Marlinton)

4 - 6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Beckley & Charleston)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace

5 - 7 p.m. West Virginia State Capitol Complex

Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Huntington)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Former ACF Industries parking lot

Thursday, Nov. 9 (Wheeling)

11 a.m. - 1p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park

Friday, Nov. 10 (Morgantown)

3 - 5 p.m. 84 Lumber

Saturday, Nov. 11 (Morgantown)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. WVU, 243 High Street

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Upper Tract)

2 - 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center

Monday, Nov. 13 (Davis)

4 - 6 p.m. DavisYard

Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Romney)

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Harpers Ferry)

12 - 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 (Prince George’s County)

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews - Base only

Friday, Nov. 17

Delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

