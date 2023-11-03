Where to catch a glimpse of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

The 2023 tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest
(KBJR)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

Before its festive arrival in Washington, D.C., the tree is set to go on a tour.

The tour will kick off on Saturday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

There are 14 festivals planned across the state, see below:

Saturday, Nov. 4 (Elkins)

6 - 8 p.m. Elkins Depot Welcome Center

Sunday, Nov. 5 (Summersville)

2 - 4 p.m. Summersville Arena and Convention Center

Monday, Nov. 6 (Marlinton)

4 - 6 p.m. Mitchell Chevrolet

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Beckley & Charleston)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tamarack Marketplace

5 - 7 p.m. West Virginia State Capitol Complex

Wednesday, Nov. 8 (Huntington)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Former ACF Industries parking lot

Thursday, Nov. 9 (Wheeling)

11 a.m. - 1p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park

Friday, Nov. 10 (Morgantown)

3 - 5 p.m. 84 Lumber

Saturday, Nov. 11 (Morgantown)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. WVU, 243 High Street

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Upper Tract)

2 - 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center

Monday, Nov. 13 (Davis)

4 - 6 p.m. DavisYard

Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Romney)

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Harpers Ferry)

12 - 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 (Prince George’s County)

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews - Base only

Friday, Nov. 17

Delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

For more coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall
Dave & Buster’s coming to Huntington Mall
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Body found in Ohio River
An ongoing rescue operation following the collapse of a building at an idled coal production...
Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase
Huntington officers reached in and pulled the man out of the Ohio River.
Water rescue along the Ohio River

Latest News

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Deadly building collapse in Martin County, Kentucky
Deadly building collapse in Martin Co. Nov. 3
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Police identify body found in Ohio River