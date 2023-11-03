‘It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity;’ Public speaks out against potential water rate increase

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A potential increase to West Virginia American Water customer’s bills led to more than a dozen people speaking in front of West Virginia’s Public Service Commission Thursday evening.

Every person who spoke to the commission had a similar message.

“I don’t just strongly oppose this rate increase, vehemently oppose this rate increase,” Emmett Hedrick said.

“It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Florence Miccolo said. “Do I have to suffer and not use water because you think it’s OK to raise my water bill again and again?”

“I’ve also estimated that my bill will go up between the water and sewer between $300-$400 a year,” Wendell Withrow said.

West Virginia American Water is asking for an increase in both its base rate and its surcharge for infrastructure.

Combined, the two hikes could increase a customer’s bill by $17-$25 a month, depending on how much water you use.

WVAW spokesperson Megan Hannah said the increase they’re asking for is reflective of the $340 million of investment they’ve already done.

“It is critical for us in order to be able to continue to deliver clean, safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater services to our customers that we can tend to invest, we continue to improve and upgrade our infrastructure,” she said.

Hannah said they hear that many people are struggling with their bills, which is why they say they’re also trying to help low-income families in their proposal.

“This low-income tariff as part of this base rate case is really an innovative opportunity for us to look at lowering customers bills by as much as $50 per month,” she said.

Charlotte Lane, chairman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission, said a decision will come by the end of February.

“Nobody wants to pay more, but we have to recognize that good quality water costs money and we will look at these rate requests very seriously. We will be aware that people are having a hard time paying their bills.”

Evidentiary hearings will be held from December 5-7.

