Lane, shoulder closures on I-64/I-77

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 in Charleston between the Greenbrier Street exit and beginning of the West Virginia Turnpike in Kanawha City.

The closures will happen between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, and Sunday, November 5, 2023, to allow contractors to inspect road signs and bridge-mounted signposts.

At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times.

In addition, the slow and center lanes on I-64 West will be closed between mile marker 58.4 and mile marker 57.4 from7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for patching.

The Virginia Street on ramp and Exit 58A to US 119 will also be closed.

The slow and center lanes on I-64 will also be closed from mile marker 57 to 58.2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2023, for patching.

The US 119 on ramp and Virginia Street off ramp will also be closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.