Lane, shoulder closures on I-64/I-77

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 in Charleston between the Greenbrier Street exit and beginning of the West Virginia Turnpike in Kanawha City.

The closures will happen between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, and Sunday, November 5, 2023, to allow contractors to inspect road signs and bridge-mounted signposts.

At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times. 

In addition, the slow and center lanes on I-64 West will be closed between mile marker 58.4 and mile marker 57.4 from7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for patching.

The Virginia Street on ramp and Exit 58A to US 119 will also be closed. 

The slow and center lanes on I-64 will also be closed from mile marker 57 to 58.2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2023, for patching.

The US 119 on ramp and Virginia Street off ramp will also be closed. 

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall
Dave & Buster’s coming to Huntington Mall
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Body found in Ohio River
An ongoing rescue operation following the collapse of a building at an idled coal production...
Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Rescue mission underway more than 24 hours after deadly building collapse

Latest News

Fire department rescues man trapped in dumpster
Hurricane High School takes on Huntington High on Friday, Nov. 3.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School (4)
On Thursday, officials released the names of two men involved in a deadly building collapse in...
Deadly building collapse in Martin County
Hurricane plays Huntington on Friday, Nov. 3.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School (3)
Hurricane plays Huntington High on Friday, Nov. 3.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School (2)