Lost tire from school bus causes crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus that lost a tire caused a crash early Friday evening on Interstate 79 North near the Mink Shoals exit, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say the bus was not involved in the crash.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m., temporarily closing the northbound lanes in the area of mile-marker 1 until wreckers arrived.

Dispatchers said there didn’t appear to be any injuries involved.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.