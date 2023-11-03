Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials release names of men involved in building collapse
Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released
Dave & Busters coming to Huntington Mall
Dave & Buster’s coming to Huntington Mall
Huntington Police respond to Harris Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Body found in Ohio River
An ongoing rescue operation following the collapse of a building at an idled coal production...
Rescue operation following deadly building collapse enters next phase
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Rescue mission underway more than 24 hours after deadly building collapse

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan ready for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
(Source: MGN)
Lane, shoulder closures on I-64/I-77
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.
Astronaut who played role in Apollo program dies