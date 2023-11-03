New grant program to support energy efficient lighting in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving, biking or walking, street lights play a major role in keeping our communities safe.

In efforts to shine a light on this safety measure, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new grant program aimed to help municipalities cover the cost for energy efficient lighting, such as LED lighting.

The new Brightening Ohio Communities Grant Program is being administered through the Ohio Department of Development.

The goal of this program is to help lower-income communities pay for energy efficient streetlights, perimeter lighting and lighting in municipal owned parking lots.

The deadline for local governments to apply is Dec. 15.

