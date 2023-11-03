Police identify body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has identified the body that was found in the Ohio River earlier this week.

The victim was Carl Devon Hatfield, 62, of Parkersburg, HPD confirms on Friday.

An employee with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District notified authorities at 9:27 a.m. on Nov. 1 that a body was floating in the river near Harris Riverfront Park.

Huntington Police Department patrol officers responded to the riverfront and coordinated with the Huntington Fire Department to remove the body from the river.

Huntington Police detectives and members of the Forensic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

At that time, HPD said there was no initial evidence to suggest foul play.

However, the victim’s body was transported to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

