Ripley High School cheerleaders sign the national anthem for more than 3 decades

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a legacy of inclusion transcending time for the Ripley High Schools cheer squad.

It all started back in the 90s when Lori Marino Mahan, a retired cheer coach at Ripley High School, saw the old Barboursville High School cheerleaders use sign language during the national anthem.

“It was breathtaking to me, and I remember saying, ‘girls, we are going to do this,’ and so we started it in 1991 and it’s been going ever since, so that’s 32 years,” Mahan said. “The significance of inclusion is a must. We owe it to them as a population, as well, to respect not only the English language but their language of sign.”

The Ripley cheer squad signs the national anthem at every home game and even at national tournaments. Mahan says it’s more than what meets the eye.

“Our very first game, people were saying, ‘is there a large deaf population, are you signing for anyone specific?’ and I remember saying if we are signing for one person its worth it,” she said.

Now more than 30 years later, the tradition lives on.

“I thought that was normal when I joined and, come to find out, not too many schools do it, Senior Cheerleader and school Mascot Trey Greer said. “So it’s cool that’s such a normal thing now and more awareness is being spread about it.”

The significance of signing a symbolic song for so many years makes Mahan proud of all the whole squad.

“To these young kids knowing they are going to grow up to be adults and remember this and remember the legacy that they are leading and honoring their flag and their school and their nation, it is a very emotional thing,” she said.

The team says they will always remember what signing the national anthem at each game means to the Ripley community.

“I’ve had people come up to me at the state tournaments and thank us for it,” senior cheerleader Niki Adcock said. “And I’ve also had little kids they all want to learn it, like all the little cheerleaders always wanna know how to do it.”

And Greer agrees.

“I think its really important to show that anyone can cheerlead, no matter your condition,” he said. “There’s a lot of deaf cheerleading programs and stuff like that, so I think it’s nice to brig awareness to that and show that no matter who you are you can cheer.”

