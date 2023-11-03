SMART initiative helps students find jobs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With new job opportunities comes a greater need for a skilled workforce. A partnership between the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center and Mountwest Community and Technical College is bringing new programs to their students to help prepare them with new manufacturing skills including maintenance, automation, and robotics.

Money being awarded from the Appalachian Regional Commission and from other organizations is helping fund the partnership.

Derek Scarbro, Director of Advanced Manufacturing Center, said, “There’s a resurgence of manufacturing going on in our area and we’re trying to help companies find our skilled workers. They need and to help people realize these wonderful job opportunities.”

NUCOR broke ground in Mason County in October and will be looking for skilled workers to fill jobs.

Markee Schindler, Talent and Community Relations Supervisor for NUCOR said the program is “absolutely going to be something we are going to be needing for our mill in Apple Grove. It’s going to be a state-of-the art-facility -- highly automated, a lot of new technology that’s going to be new to NUCOR and new to the mill in Apple Grove, so we’re super excited for the partnership here to help the region really in those advanced manufacturing skill sets needed in our Apple Grove facility.”

There is also a plan to enhance high schools programs with Mason County Schools and Cabell County Schools with a training program through the college’s SMART initiative.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Tim Hardesty said, “What this program will do is allow students at an earlier age get a step up on leaning into that job market if they’re so inclined to do so.”

The program is waiting on approval for dual credit from the Higher Learning Commission. Funds for this program come from Appalachian Regional Commission and Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization.

