Team of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teams that start out winless the first month of the football season rarely have post-season aspirations in November.

However, the Spring Valley Timberwolves are peaking at the right time and are very much in the mix for a playoff berth.

After their first four games, the Timberwolves found themselves with an uncharacteristic 0-4 record, but the players refused to give up on their season.

“In the back of your head, you’re always thinking we can turn this thing around,” Spring Valley quarterback Jamison Smith said. “After Hurricane came back and beat us, we had a talk with Coach Frank after the game. He said we can go 6-0 in these next six weeks.”

“Starting off 0-4, there’s always a mindset you’ve got to bounce back,” receiver and corner Ethan Null said. “We need to put in the work week in and week out.”

The Wolves have reeled off five straight wins, most recently defeating the Parkersburg Big Reds 27-21, keeping their post-season hopes alive.

“Our defense stepped up and had three turnovers,” Smith said.

“We came through,” Null said. “We had 14 unanswered in the third quarter. You just gotta keep fighting.”

The win earned Spring Valley the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

“It shows how far we’ve come from the beginning of the season,” Null said.

They look to extend their winning streak Friday night against St. Albans. Tune into Football Friday Night to see the result.

