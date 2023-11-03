WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadly Martin County building collapse is now the subject of a state inspection, a process that officials say will take weeks -- leaving many questions, unanswered.

The collapse left layers upon layers of rubble, trapping and killing two workers -- Billy Ray Daniels and Alvin Nees -- this week. The fatalities have been reported to the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance.

WSAZ used an open records request to obtain video of the site prior to the collapse. The video was recorded in May 2022 by state officials.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet called it the Pontiki Prep Plant. That processing plant is part of a much larger, 16.5-acre mine site. Photos captured by agency officials after the collapse showed utter destruction.

Cabinet officials told us Lexington Coal Company LLC has held a state permit for the site since December 2018.

Officials say that permit, from the Department for Natural Resources, involved reclamation of the mine site, including demolition of the prep plant. State records show Lexington Coal still holds the permit to this day.

However, officials will not confirm who actually owns the facility.

The Education and Labor Cabinet only says an inspection has been opened with Lexington Coal Company.

A Labor Cabinet spokesperson went on to say Lexington Coal Company had hired a contractor for demolition and salvage operations.

WSAZ asked multiple times for confirmation on two points: Was that contract for work at the Pontiki site, and were those trapped working for that contractor?

The spokesperson it’s an ongoing investigation and she cannot provide any further details.

With crews on the scene, now for several days, trying to find and recover the bodies of both victims, the state estimates its safety and health inspection could take up to six months.

Government records show the permit holder -- Lexington Coal Company -- has locations in Pike County, Kentucky, and Milton, West Virginia.

WSAZ has reached out, multiple times, to both Lexington Coal Company and the contractor referenced by the state -- multiple times. Our messages have not been returned.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.