Great weather this weekend

However, dry, mild, and breezy conditions are a recipe for brush fire spread.
Forecast on November 4, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather for the first weekend in November aims to please. Despite the cold start on Saturday, temperatures turn much milder for the afternoon with dry conditions and decent sunshine. Sunny and dry conditions continue on Sunday with seasonable temperatures. For the week ahead, even warmer air is expected. Rain looks rather limited, although some showers get close by towards the end of the week when a front crosses.

Saturday morning starts with a wide range in temperatures as cloud cover increases from the west. Where cloud cover is thickest, temperatures are near 40 degrees. Elsewhere, temperatures are in the low to mid 30s.

After a brief round of clouds early on, mostly sunny conditions return by midday Saturday and continue through the afternoon. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60s. A southwest breeze picks up between 5 and 10 mph. Given these circumstances and the dry ground, be mindful of the possible spread of brush fires.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and dry as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s.

Sunday sees lots of sunshine as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Monday stays mostly sunny with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

For Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A couple showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Wednesday sees a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures soar to the mid 70s.

Scattered showers creep in Thursday and Friday under continued partly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

